Sunny's field

Sunil Gavaskar

Calcutta: A cricket ground in Louisville, Kentucky has been named after Sunil Gavaskar, making the facility the first outside India to be named after an Indian player.

According to a media release, the former India captain inaugurated the ground on October 15. The Sunil Gavaskar Field will serve as the home ground for the Louisville Cricket Club, which is part of the 42- team MidWest Cricket League.

“I am delighted and privileged,” Gavaskar said in a statement.

“It’s a unique honour to have a cricket field named after me, especially in a country where cricket is not a premier sport.”

Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named stands after Gavaskar, this is the first time that an entire field bears his name.

The India-Australia Test series has also been named for him and Allan Border.

The club, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, built a cricket pitch at the Hays Kennedy Park.