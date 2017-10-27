The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > Sunny's field

Sunny's field
Our Bureau
Sunil Gavaskar

Calcutta: A cricket ground in Louisville, Kentucky has been named after Sunil Gavaskar, making the facility the first outside India to be named after an Indian player.

According to a media release, the former India captain inaugurated the ground on October 15. The Sunil Gavaskar Field will serve as the home ground for the Louisville Cricket Club, which is part of the 42- team MidWest Cricket League.

“I am delighted and privileged,” Gavaskar said in a statement.

“It’s a unique honour to have a cricket field named after me, especially in a country where cricket is not a premier sport.”
Although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named stands after Gavaskar, this is the first time that an entire field bears his name.

The India-Australia Test series has also been named for him and Allan Border.

The club, along with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, built a cricket pitch at the Hays Kennedy Park.

 More stories in Sports

  • Unhappy with Constantine, Players seek his removal
  • Political undertone in Real trip
  • West Ham go past Spurs
  • Steve in India to question curator
  • Leipzig director 'plays' Video Assistant Referee
  • Snag delays the draw
  • Arsenal AGM turns chaotic
  • Van Basten & Campbell impressed
  • Thank you India: Gianni Infantino
  • Seeking club breakthrough
  • Sindhu wins, Saina ousted
  • Venus is in the semis
  • SA win by 20 runs
  • Pak thrash Sri Lanka
  • 1 cricketer 'tests positive'
  • Karun hits a century
  • Don't have to hate Australians: Broad
  • Lewis Hamilton wants to secure F1 title on Sunday
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  