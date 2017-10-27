Steve in India to question curator

New Delhi: The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU)’s co-ordinator of investigations Steve Richardson reached Pune on Thursday to probe the alleged pitch-fixing controversy, involving ousted curator Pandurang Salgaonkar. In a sting operation, Salgaonkar, a former Maharashtra pacer, was seen talking to two reporters of a news channel, who posed as bookies. The curator also allowed them access to the match pitch. “ICC’s top ACSU official Steve Richardson reached Pune today. Along with Bir Singh (who has been appointed ICC ACU official for the India vs New Zealand series), Richardson will carry out the investigations. He will be talking to Salgaonkar and also the two reporters who carried out the sting,” a top BCCI official said on the conditions of anonymity. Asked if it would be an interrogation, the BCCI official said: “No, it’s just questioning. Interrogation is a strong word. He has been suspended by the BCCI and state association pending enquiry. “At this point, he has not been pronounced guilty. The ICC will only take a call once Richardson submits his report,” the official said. The incident is believed to be on similar lines with what happened with Galle curator Jayananda Warnaweera, who was suspended for three years for breach of the ICC’s anti-corruption code. It is learnt that the ICC is trying to bring the pitch curators under the anti-corruption education ambit in order to avoid such future incidents. Also, the BCCI might take certain steps with regards to financial benefits for the curators, which may prevent them from even thinking about indulging in corrupt practices. On Wednesday, the Board suspended the curator just hours before the second one-dayer between India and New Zealand. Following the revelation, there were doubts on whether the one-dayer would go ahead as scheduled. But the match was played after an ICC observer approved the track following an inspection. The 68-year-old Salgaoncar was seen agreeing to tamper with the pitch to suit the requirements put forth by the reporter.

It was not clear though how the curator could have tweaked the pitch with just a few hours to go before the match. Vinod Rai, who heads the Supreme Court-appointed Committee Of Administrators, had defended the Board’s anti-corruption unit, saying a three-member team can only do as much. “The ACU (headed by former cop Neeraj Kumar) has only three people, so they can’t be everywhere,” Rai said. PTI