Srikanth in final, Sindhu ousted

Paris: Indian shuttlers are physically much more stronger now than their competitors and the ability to play longer matches gives them the edge over others, believes Kidambi Srikanth, who reached his fifth final this season. Srikanth, who clinched titles at Indonesia, Australia and Denmark, saw off compatriot HS Prannoy 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the French Open Super Series semi-finals to become the first Indian to reach five summit clashes in a season. Srikanth will face Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the final for his fourth title of the year. Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, meanwhile, suffered a 14-21, 9-21 loss to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. Srikanth credited new Indonesian coach Mulyo Handoyo for bringing about a change in mindset. “It is the kind of mindset we have these days, we are not really scared of longer matches and that gives us the edge over any players,” Srikanth said when asked about the contribution of Mulyo. Srikanth also praised Prannoy for his run in the tournament. “He really played well. The second and third game could have gone either way. Throughout the tournament he was fantastic." “If you play against the Chinese players, you have to be ready to play longer matches. Now we are ready to play that. I think we are physically much more stronger than any of the players.” Sindhu was disappointed though. “Playing semi-finals is great, but I am a bit upset though as I couldn’t make it to the final. I have to learn from my mistakes and come back,” she said. “Her (Akane’s) defence is very good, she was taking all my smashes today… I think I could have mixed it up. I played an attacking game and I could have changed a bit a little more in the first game. But overall she played very well. In the second game, she didn’t even make any mistake. I could have played more rallies.” PTI