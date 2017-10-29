Sol: India lagging behind

Calcutta: Former English international Sol Campbell feels India are possibly 50 to 100 years behind the football elite.

“India are lagging behind. There could be countries 50 to 100 years ahead of India but you need to make a start somewhere,” Campbell, who is now part of the Fifa Technical Study Group, said on Saturday. Asked whether India need a DNA programme like England started in 2014, Campbell said: “India shouldn’t go too far from their own DNA. But at the same time, you need exposure to how the game is played, you need to know how to qualify for tournaments and win games. For that you may need some foreign help. “You need to learn when to allow opponents space and when to close them down and for that you need to be coached by the experts. You need to learn from good and bad results and you need to play more ” he added. He also feels young England players are doing well but they need to carry the momentum. “They need to play Champions League and first-rung football regularly. It is happening, but not happening enough. Now, they either need a sympathetic manager or an outstanding manager,” said Campbell. Campbell lauded the quality of the U-17 World Cup, saying it has come a long way since it started in 1985. “The quality is fantastic. The standard is better than when it started. “Even 10-15 years ago, it wasn’t that good. The skill factor, knowledge about the game is on another level.”