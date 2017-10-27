The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > Snag delays the draw

Snag delays the draw
(Reuters)

London: Holders Manchester United will travel to Championship side Bristol City in the League Cup quarter finals following an embarrassing delayed draw on Thursday.

The draw was scheduled to be broadcast live on Twitter at 1600 local time, but was delayed by nearly two hours due to technical problems before being shown in a pre-recorded video.

“We’re sorry for the issues that led to the delay of today’s Round Five draw,” Twitter UK said in a statement.

“We would also like to apologise to the thousands of supporters who had been patiently awaiting news of who their team would be playing.”

Arsenal host London rivals West Ham United and Premier League leaders Manchester City are at Leicester City in a repeat of their match at the same stage of the competition in 2013-14. City won that game 3-1 and went on to lift the trophy.

 More stories in Sports

  • Unhappy with Constantine, Players seek his removal
  • Political undertone in Real trip
  • West Ham go past Spurs
  • Steve in India to question curator
  • Leipzig director 'plays' Video Assistant Referee
  • Arsenal AGM turns chaotic
  • Van Basten & Campbell impressed
  • Thank you India: Gianni Infantino
  • Seeking club breakthrough
  • Sindhu wins, Saina ousted
  • Venus is in the semis
  • SA win by 20 runs
  • Pak thrash Sri Lanka
  • Sunny's field
  • 1 cricketer 'tests positive'
  • Karun hits a century
  • Don't have to hate Australians: Broad
  • Lewis Hamilton wants to secure F1 title on Sunday
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  