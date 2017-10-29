SL will get good support at the Gaddafi: Sarfraz

Cricket & guns: Pakistani security personnel stand guard at the main entrance of Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday Lahore: Even Pakistan’s Prime Minister did not believe it could happen. But when Sri Lanka step on to the Gaddafi on Sunday for a T20I, the hosts should finally be able to bury the ghosts of that terrifying incident of 2009. Things started to change in March when PCB hosted the PSL final that featured high-profile international players. “Even that baby step seemed an impossibility. I can tell you that none of the franchises wanted it. They were scared ... the government was scared...the players were scared,” recalls PCB chairman Najam Sethi. The match proved pivotal in changing the global cricket community’s opinion of Pakistan’s ability to host international matches and garnered support from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Prior to that, Zimbabwe had come to Lahore for a limited-overs series in May 2015. But it was the Faf du Plessis-led World XI’s tour, with the support of ICC, that more or less came up with a confirmation that international cricket could resume in Pakistan. “The entire Pakistan team is very excited to have come to Lahore. We will have a great support here. “The way the crowd supported the World XI side, I’m sure they will also support the Sri Lankan side. I’m pretty sure Sri Lanka will get a good support here,” captain Sarfraz Ahmed said. Sri Lanka’s players were initially reluctant to tour Pakistan after the 2009 incident. On a trip to Colombo, Sethi talked about how Pakistan had always toured Sri Lanka even during the civil war, which ended in 2009, when other countries refused to visit. “I told them, ‘We need you now. When you needed us, we were there for you’,” he said. With Sri Lanka's visit confirmed, Sethi is confident that international cricket in Pakistan will soon be fully restored. West Indies have committed to playing a three-match series. “I have two other countries lined up who are ready to come,” Sethi said. “By the end of 2020, I think every cricketing country would have come and played in Pakistan.” Agencies