SL happy with Pak security

Colombo: The Sri Lankan cricket team, which will visit Lahore to play the third and final T20I of the series on October 29, will be provided security that is normally accorded to a visiting head of state by the Pakistan government, Lankan sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said.

"They have guaranteed top security to the team", Jayasekera said, adding that he would accompany the team to Lahore. He said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has made necessary security assessment and it would be safe to go there.

Jayasekera's comments came as Sri Lanka overlooked the entire band of regulars who had in a letter expressed security concerns in travelling to Lahore. Instead a new look team under Thisara Perera, who was part of September's World XI squad which played in Lahore, was named.

Sri Lanka will thus become the first big international team to visit Pakistan since the terrorists attacked the island nation in Lahore in 2009.

Several Sri Lankan players suffered injuries and were in severe mental shock from the attack. Pakistan has been using the UAE venues, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as their off shore home venue since 2010. PTI