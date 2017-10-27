Pak thrash Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi: Hasan Ali struck thrice while Usman Shinwari and Mohammed Hafeez took two wickets apiece to set up Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first of the three T20Is, here, on Thursday.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s paltry 102, Pakistan reached home with 16 balls to spare. Shoaib Malik and Hafeez remained unbeaten on 42 and 25, respectively. Asked to bat, Sri Lanka were in trouble right from the onset, with Imad Wasim getting rid of Dilshan Munaweera in the very first over. Only Danushka Gunathilaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama tried to fight back.

Thereafter, Hasan and Hafeez started exerting their control over the proceedings as the rest in the Sri Lankan line-up departed in no time.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 102 in 18.3 ovs (H. Ali 3/23, M. Hafeez 2/10). Pakistan 103/3 in 17. 2 ovs (S. Malik 42 n.o.). Pakistan win by 7 wickets.

Agencies