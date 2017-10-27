The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > Pak thrash Sri Lanka

Pak thrash Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi: Hasan Ali struck thrice while Usman Shinwari and Mohammed Hafeez took two wickets apiece to set up Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first of the three T20Is, here, on Thursday.

In reply to Sri Lanka’s paltry 102, Pakistan reached home with 16 balls to spare. Shoaib Malik and Hafeez remained unbeaten on 42 and 25, respectively. Asked to bat, Sri Lanka were in trouble right from the onset, with Imad Wasim getting rid of Dilshan Munaweera in the very first over. Only Danushka Gunathilaka and Sadeera Samarawickrama tried to fight back.

Thereafter, Hasan and Hafeez started exerting their control over the proceedings as the rest in the Sri Lankan line-up departed in no time.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 102 in 18.3 ovs (H. Ali 3/23, M. Hafeez 2/10). Pakistan 103/3 in 17. 2 ovs (S. Malik 42 n.o.). Pakistan win by 7 wickets.

Agencies

 More stories in Sports

  • Unhappy with Constantine, Players seek his removal
  • Political undertone in Real trip
  • West Ham go past Spurs
  • Steve in India to question curator
  • Leipzig director 'plays' Video Assistant Referee
  • Snag delays the draw
  • Arsenal AGM turns chaotic
  • Van Basten & Campbell impressed
  • Thank you India: Gianni Infantino
  • Seeking club breakthrough
  • Sindhu wins, Saina ousted
  • Venus is in the semis
  • SA win by 20 runs
  • Sunny's field
  • 1 cricketer 'tests positive'
  • Karun hits a century
  • Don't have to hate Australians: Broad
  • Lewis Hamilton wants to secure F1 title on Sunday
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  