The Telegraph
Friday, October 27, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > Sindhu wins, Saina ousted

Sindhu wins, Saina ousted
PV Sindhu

Paris: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the second round, but World Championship bronze medallist Saina Nehwal’s run in the French Open ended with a straight-game loss at the $325,000 Super Series event, here on Thursday.

Sindhu dumped Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-14, 21-13 to set up a revenge match against China’s Chen Yufei. The World No. 10 Chinese had knocked Sindhu out in the opening round at Denmark Open. Sindhu had defeated Spain’s Beatriz Corrales 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round on Wednesday. 

Saina, however, failed to get across another Japanese World No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi losing 9-21, 21-23 in a 39-minute clash. This is her second loss to the pint-size dynamo in two weeks.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 16-21, 14-21 to top seeded Japanese duo Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in women’s doubles.

Sindhu dominated the opening game. Her opponent had a slender lead at 9-8 only once in the opening game while in the second game the Japanese never could topple the Indian though she was competitive initially.

In another women’s singles encounter, Yamaguchi, who had finished as runners-up at Odense last week, tore through the opening game, leading from start to finish to earn the bragging rights.

PTI

 More stories in Sports

  • Unhappy with Constantine, Players seek his removal
  • Political undertone in Real trip
  • West Ham go past Spurs
  • Steve in India to question curator
  • Leipzig director 'plays' Video Assistant Referee
  • Snag delays the draw
  • Arsenal AGM turns chaotic
  • Van Basten & Campbell impressed
  • Thank you India: Gianni Infantino
  • Seeking club breakthrough
  • Venus is in the semis
  • SA win by 20 runs
  • Pak thrash Sri Lanka
  • Sunny's field
  • 1 cricketer 'tests positive'
  • Karun hits a century
  • Don't have to hate Australians: Broad
  • Lewis Hamilton wants to secure F1 title on Sunday
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  