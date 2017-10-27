Sindhu wins, Saina ousted

PV Sindhu

Paris: Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the second round, but World Championship bronze medallist Saina Nehwal’s run in the French Open ended with a straight-game loss at the $325,000 Super Series event, here on Thursday.

Sindhu dumped Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-14, 21-13 to set up a revenge match against China’s Chen Yufei. The World No. 10 Chinese had knocked Sindhu out in the opening round at Denmark Open. Sindhu had defeated Spain’s Beatriz Corrales 21-19, 21-18 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Saina, however, failed to get across another Japanese World No. 5 Akane Yamaguchi losing 9-21, 21-23 in a 39-minute clash. This is her second loss to the pint-size dynamo in two weeks.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 16-21, 14-21 to top seeded Japanese duo Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi in women’s doubles.

Sindhu dominated the opening game. Her opponent had a slender lead at 9-8 only once in the opening game while in the second game the Japanese never could topple the Indian though she was competitive initially.

In another women’s singles encounter, Yamaguchi, who had finished as runners-up at Odense last week, tore through the opening game, leading from start to finish to earn the bragging rights.

PTI