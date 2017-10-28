The Telegraph
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Sindhu sails into semis 

Paris: PV Sindhu beat Chen Yufei of China 21-14, 21-14 to storm into the women’s singles semi-final of the French Super Series, here on Saturday. 

This will be Sindhu’s first-ever last-four appearance in the tournament. 

The Olympic silver medallist took just 41 minutes to beat the World No. 10. 

The Indian, thus, had avenged upon her opening-round loss to the Chinese at the Denmark Open last week. 
Sindhu, who had defeated Yufei at the World Championships, now leads the Chinese 3-2 in the overall head-to-head record. 

Sindhu was in her elements on Saturday as she used her long reach and court coverage to to good effect. Yufei panicked and committed numerous unforced errors. 

Sindhu, seeded second, always enjoyed the upper hand in the duel, except for the first 10 points of the opening game where it was neck-and-neck battle between the duo. 

But once she got a 12-10, there was no looking back. She controlled the game from there on with deft drop shots and down the line and crosscourt smashes to race to a 18-12 lead.

Sindhu will next play the winner of another quarter final between third seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea and Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi. 

Late on Thursday, HS Prannoy dumped Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in straight games to progress to quarter finals. 

Prannoy took just 31 minutes to see off Vittinghus 21-11 21-12 to set up a clash with 2016 Australian Open finalist Jeon Hyeok-jin of Korea.

Young Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, meanwhile, notched up a stunning win over world No. 6 Danish combo of Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding to reach their second quarter-final of the season. 

The world No. 32 Indian pair shocked Conrad-Petersen and Kolding 22-20 12-21 21-19.
                                                                  Agencies

