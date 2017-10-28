Shami is for rotation

Calcutta: Mohammed Shami believes the rotation policy followed by the India team will help players do better in coming days.

“It is a good move. We play almost throughout the year. So, the players need a break. It helps them to rejuvenate.

“Besides, we have two long series against South Africa and England. So, it will be very demanding,” Shami said at the Eden on Friday.

Shami will be playing for Bengal in the upcoming Ranji Trophy match as well, against Himachal Pradesh from November 1 at the Eden. Bengal have 10 points in their kitty, having played two matches so far.

Shami emphasised that Bengal’s target is to get all seven points against Himachal as well, as a pacer-friendly wicket is being prepared for the game. “We will try to get seven points from the game. But for that, the entire team needs to perform as a unit. “While we will have to take 20 wickets, we also need to post a big score,” Shami said. “In the last match against Services, (Ashok) Dinda and myself did the job.

“I hope the pacers continue to do the good work and see Bengal to a position of strength,” he said.

The Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly also had a look at the wicket. “It’s looks good, lets see how it behaves,” Sourav said.

Bengal, meanwhile, have name an unchanged 15-membar squad for the Himachal tie.