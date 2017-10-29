Sensational England do a first, leave Spaniards shell-shocked

Sergio Gomez of Spain after the second goal on Saturday Calcutta: It was a football feast in true sense at the full house Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday night. With 66,684 people cheering and appreciating every good move and show of skills from either side, Spain and England played an interesting battle for better part of the match that would surely go down in history as one of the most entertaining games played in the city. England of course stood tall — it was a fairy-tale ending for Steve Cooper’s boys. Down by two goals at the stroke of half an hour, the Three Lions roared back to win 5-2 and take home their second age group world trophy in the calendar year. In June, England bagged the under-20 World Cup — the maiden victory here is yet another impetus for their widespread grassroots programme. For England, it was a turnaround that had hardly happened in the final of a Fifa tournament. Even in the senior World Cup, no team has ever won the final after being 0-2 down. The game of football is said to be started in England but their track record at the senior level is dismal. Barring once in 1966 when they hosted the World Cup, they could never win the coveted trophy. But now having won two back-to-back age group world meets in a span of few months, England can definitely start having bigger dreams. It was not difficult understand why the entire English team turned so emotional once the match was over. They hugged each other and cried on each other’s shoulders. Even the otherwise calm and composed Cooper couldn’t control himself. He jumped like a child and ran around the touchline when England scored their fifth goal a couple of minutes before from the final whistle. The footballers were mad with joy and made a victory lap around the stadium and waved at the cheering spectators. Watching the see-saw encounter in the first part of the match it was hard to believe there were 22 youngsters slugging it out in the middle. But in the end, despite their superb technical skills and amazing ball control, it was clear, from the Spanish point of view, that a few more years are still needed for these boys to turn into hardcore professionals. Otherwise, how can one describe the manner in which Spain surrendered after taking a vice-like grip on the encounter. While no denying credit to England’s fantastic comeback, the yawning chasm in Spanish defence could hardly have any logic. At least three goals came because of their own undoing – the defence stood in one line as England strikers found the target easily. England striker Rhian Brewster, Philip Foden and Steven Sessegnon were the livewires of the team, especially after they were down by two goals by the 30th minute. Sessegnon was exceptional — he played a major role behind two of England’s goals and even made a goalline save. While Sergio Gomez struck both the goals for Spain, Foden struck twice for England. Brewster, Marc Guehi and Morgan Gibbs White found the net once each in a turnaround that started two minutes before the half time. After Spain took a 2-0 lead with Gomez tearing open the rival goalmouth, hardly anyone could see England walking away with the trophy given away by Fifa president Gianni Infantino. It was made possible by some remarkable play in the middle third and clever operations through both the wings. England were definitely the better side from the beginning and had more ball possession but were finding it difficult to translate their superiority into goals. But once Brewster headed in a perfect cross by Sessegnon from the left, the Spanish defence succumbed to English onslaught. It was Brewster’s eighth goal of the tournament and brought him the Golden Boot Award. England continued to attack in waves after the change of ends. Two more goals came in the 58th and 69th minute and once England took the 3-2 lead, it looked all over for Spain. The second goal from White completely exposed the weakness of Spain defence. They were absolutely scattered and stood helpless when Foden and Sessegnon played through them and leave it for White to do the needful. Eleven minutes later, Hudson Odoi crossed and Foden put the Spanish defence in further shame by slamming in. Clearly, the Spanish armada had lost the battle by then.