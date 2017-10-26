Sachin & Sourav expected

Calcutta: A host of Indian sporting icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Chetri, are expected to attend the Fifa U-17 World Cup final at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday.

"I will be there for the final," Sourav had said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, AIFF president Praful Patel and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present, a Local Organising Committee (LOC) source informed.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary Dato Windsor John informed Fifa is happy with the organisation of the U-17 World Cup. "The news we are getting from Fifa that, they are pleased with the organisation of the World Cup." The Brazil vs England semi-final saw 63881 spectators.