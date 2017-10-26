The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds  
 
Home > Sports > Sachin & Sourav expected

Sachin & Sourav expected
A staff reporter

Calcutta: A host of Indian sporting icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Chetri, are expected to attend the Fifa U-17 World Cup final at the Salt Lake stadium on Saturday.

"I will be there for the final," Sourav had said.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, AIFF president Praful Patel and chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be present, a Local Organising Committee (LOC) source informed.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) General Secretary Dato Windsor John informed Fifa is happy with the organisation of the U-17 World Cup. "The news we are getting from Fifa that, they are pleased with the organisation of the World Cup." The Brazil vs England semi-final saw 63881 spectators.

 More stories in Sports

  • ICC will probe Pune curator controversy
  • SL happy with Pak security
  • Gayle & the court case
  • Rhian over the moon
  • Mali colts lose match, win hearts
  • Du Plessis is ruled out for six weeks
  • I knew I'd play a key role: Bishoo
  • SA not taking Bangla lightly
  • Captain Sarfraz is excited
  • All-round show helps India level the series
  • Hanuma's 302 n.o Vs Odisha
  • Brewster is the star, England versus Spain in summit clash
  • Smith, Warner say 'no' to four-day Tests
  • AFC for one league, says John
  • Wozniacki advances
  • Wolff all praise for Hamilton
  • Pep unhappy with ball weight
  • Barca reserves are impressive
    		•
     
    Our other websites:   Fortune India | Anandabazar Patrika | Ebela | T2 Online | ABP Weddings
     Copyright © 2017 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  