SA not taking Bangla lightly

Calcutta/ Bloemfontein: Bangladesh have failed to do anything noteworthy in their ongoing tour of South Africa. They lost the Tests and the ODI series. Next up is the T20I series, which begins in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

But South Africa's stand-in captain JP Duminy has refused to take Bangladesh lightly. Duminy believes that Bangladesh will have a stronger case in the shorter explosive format.

"The shorter the format the closer teams come together," Duminy was quoted as saying by a Cricket South Africa media release.

"Bangladesh are a formidable T20 team, we expect a fierce competition in these two matches. The goal for us, as it would have been in the Test and the one-day series, is to win the series 2-0, that will be our main focus.

"There are two ways to look at it... It can be a dangerous thing because they have nothing to lose. Or they could have one foot on the plane ready to go home. The main focus for us as a team is on what we want to get out of this series."