Rhian & Ruiz are ready to rock

Abel Ruiz Calcutta: The sentiments of the Third World fans notwithstanding, Europe have become the most dominating force of world football in the new millennium. No team from South America could win the World Cup in its last three editions, the best clubs on earth are all from Europe and now the superiority of the other continents at the age-group level seems on the downslide too. Earlier this year, England became the first team from Europe in 10 years to win the under-20 World Cup. On Saturday, at the jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium, England will take the pitch to win their second world title of the year. Win or lose, the trophy will travel to Europe as Spain are the other team in the final. If the world governing body’s decision to award the under-17 World Cup to India proved to be a big achievement, then Spain and England reaching the final is an inspiring success story the untiring efforts put in by the federations of the two nations in promoting the game at the grassroots. The Spain model, which is basically a tale of their leading clubs doing extraordinary work at the junior level, has been acknowledged by the soccer fraternity across the world; even the other European countries have found their planning a fascinating one. The England FA, on the other hand, has often been criticised for their over emphasis on the star-based and cash-rich English Premier League. So much so, last year the country’s sports minister even threatened to cancel financial grants of their federation did not do enough for age-group football. But in reality, England have not exactly failed on that front. They won the under-20 World Cup and here, in India, the fans got to watch English players like Philip Foden and Rhian Brewster, who have given enough hints for becoming the future stars. Brewster’s back-to-back hat-tricks have truly set the stands on fire. Such has been his impact so far, that a city, which has welcomed and seen players like Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi over the years, will certainly remember this 16-year-old Liverpool boy for many years to come. It is not for nothing there is an unusual demand for tickets on the eve of the final. Both the teams, who also contested in the European final this year, with Spain prevailing on tie-breaker, have elevated the standard of the game to a higher level in this edition of the under-17 meet. If Brewster or Foden proved exciting, equally dazzling were the Spanish players like Abel Ruiz or Ferran Torres for Spain throughout the tournament. It is going to be a close battle with very little separate the two teams. Ruiz is a 17-year-old goal scoring sensation from Barcelona, who stole the limelight with his two goal strike in the semi-final against Mali. Signed from Valencia as a 12-year-old, Ruiz has been making waves as he progresses through the ranks at Barcelona, as well as on the international stage. “All good long-term planning is about getting the right opportunity in the end,” said the England coach Steve Cooper. “If we win, then more opportunities will come in future. The success will take care of itself,” he added. “We lost in the Euro final… but we are not here to think about the past. We had beaten highly tactical teams like the US and Brazil in the earlier two rounds. “We respect Spain… They are a strong team. We don’t bother about pressure, it is actually our motivation. We are here to win,” said Cooper. Spanish coach Santiago Denia said he was not thinking about the fact that thrice Spain had lost in the under-17 final. “Instead, we know we are now facing history. We win the trophy for the first time. “We are looking for the best way to take the trophy home. They play good football but we are happy the way we improved in the last few matches. “Football is not about having more possession of the ball only. It is about creating chances and take it forward. We can do it for sure,” Denia said. In its bid to wake up a “sleeping giant”, Fifa had allotted this U-17 World Cup to India in December 2013. And this edition is turning out to be record-breaking one in terms of spectators’ attendance and number of goals scored. With two matches — the third place play-off between Brazil and Mali and the final – remaining, the total number of spectators from the 50 matches so far has already logged 1,224,027, which is a mere 6949 less than the earlier record attendance of 1,230,976 in the first edition of the tournament in China in 1985.