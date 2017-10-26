Rhian over the moon

Calcutta: Hat-trick hero Rhian Brewster was over the moon on Wednesday. "I am feeling great. It is great to score two hat-tricks in two games," said Brewster. "We dug deep. Obviously Brazil are a very good team so we just stuck to the plan," he added. Asked about Saturday's final, Brewster exuded confidence that England will win their maiden World Cup U-17 crown. "We are going to work hard and do our best to win the game. Hopefully we will win," Brewster added. He dedicated the hat-trick to his mother. "I dedicated this hat-trick to my mom, my family and teammate Jonathan Panzo. It is like dream come true for me. Honestly, I never think like this." England coach Steve Cooper lauded his wards for their outstanding performance in the semi-final. "When you play against a team like Brazil, I think there were two main ways of scoring, one is transition - if we attack quickly we might get behind their back line as quickly as we can. If not, we had to be patient, get together, fill the spaces down the side from crossing areas. To score three goals from something that we planned was really pleasing. That again is recognition for the boys," Cooper said. "Character, mentality and understanding of the players were really good, way beyond their age, it was a fantastic win for the team." "They are going to play the World Cup final now and it's a fantastic moment for the country and amazing recognition of what the clubs and academies are doing back in England." Cooper spoke of the English FA's DNA programme launched in 2014, saying they are a part of it and the long-term goal is to win World Cups and European Championships at the senior level.