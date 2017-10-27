SA win by 20 runs

The Telegraph
Bloemfontein: Bangladesh lost the first T20I against South Africa by 20 runs, on Thursday. Chasing a 196-run target, Bangladesh made 175 for nine in 20 overs. Opener Soumya Sarkar made 47, while Mohammed Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 39.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock hit a 44-ball 59, while AB de Villiers scored 49 off just 27 balls as South Africa posted 195 for four batting first. The hosts lost Hashim Amla in just the second over off Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling. But De Kock and De Villiers carted the Bangladeshi bowlers to all corners of the ground.

Brief scores: South Africa 195/4 in 20 ovs (Q. De Kock 59, De Villiers 49). Bangladesh 175/9 in 20 ovs (S. Sarkar 47). South Africa wIn by 20 runs.

Agencies

