Proteas focused

Calcutta: South Africa will take the field in the second T20 International against Bangladesh aiming to create history.

If the Proteas win at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday will give the Proteas their third consecutive series whitewash across the formats this tour, the first South African team to achieve this milestone against touring opposition.

According to a CSA media release, the match is Potchefstroom’s first T20 International and also South Africa’s 100th since the inception of the format in 2005.

“We play to win every game,” Behardien said on Saturday. “We want to have a clean sweep and not give Bangladesh a sniff before they travel back home. After this we go back to our franchises for the CSA T20 Challenge so it will be important to finish the international season on a high before the Indian series next year.

“Our new coach Ottis Gibson has brought some fresh ideas to the team,” he said.