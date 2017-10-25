Pressure on Indians to keep series alive

NET PROFIT: Mahendra Singh Dhoni during a practice session in Pune on Tuesday. (PTI) Calcutta/Pune: For the first time in the last few months, India will perhaps be under pressure when they take the field on Wednesday. While Virat Kohli's boys have won almost every time they have played recently, they were stunned by Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first one-dayer of the three-match series. Being 0-1 down, India will now have to play to be alive in the series. India have won their last six bilateral engagements. Not many had also expected New Zealand to topple India in the series-opener at the Wankhede, but the visitors, playing their first match since the Champions Trophy, did it in emphatic style. It took a record breaking 200-run stand from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham to get the better of their formidable opponents, putting New Zealand on the cusp of a rare series win in India. The way they played spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav was commendable, considering the fact that the Australians struggled against the same combination in the preceding series. The hosts, no doubt, were off-colour at Wankhede, but the Virat Kohli-led side is expected to come back hard at the Black Caps on Wednesday. Kohli led from the front on Sunday with his 31st ODI hundred, but did not get the support from his team. India head coach Ravi Shastri too would want the rest of the side to step up. The dangerous opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma fell to the swing and accuracy of Trent Boult in Mumbai and they will now have to find a way to negotiate the left-arm pacer early on in their innings. The India captain, who stuck a memorable hundred in his 200th ODI, would like to continue from where he left off. His role will be again crucial if the team has to set up a big total, provided they bat first. The last time Kohli played at the venue, he ended up playing a match-winning knock against England in January. The number four spot remains a concern for the team management with 11 batsmen being tried at that position since the 2015 World Cup. Kedar Jadhav batted at No.4 on Sunday, but failed to do the job. Dinesh Karthik, batting at No.5, played a decent knock in his comeback game, stitching a 73-run stand with captain Kohli before throwing his wicket away. He is expected to make the playing eleven tomorrow, leaving little possibility of Manish Pandey getting a game. More than 20 overs were left when Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked in to bat but he too could not capitalise after making 25 off 42 balls. On the bowling front, the spin duo of Chahal and Yadav, who gave away 125 runs and managed a lone wicket, will be keen to make amends. They will have to find way to stop the likes Tom Latham from playing sweep and reverse sweeps at will. India are likely to retain the pacers from the first game. On the other hand, New Zealand will be high on confidence after a comprehensive win. However, skipper Williamson would like to be among the runs after the forgettable outings in the warm-up match and the first ODI. Latham and Taylor stitched a special stand at the Wankhede after openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro squandered promising starts. And they would not want to repeat that again. The Black Caps missed a second spinner and would be tempted to play Ish Sodhi on Wednesday along with Mitchell Santner, who bowled effectively, in place of medium pacer Colin De Grandhome, who went for runs. The pace trio of Adam Milne, Boult and Tim Southee will again shoulder the responsibility to take wickets at the top. The Pune pitch was a belter when India played England and another run feast is expected on Wednesday. Match starts: 1:30 pm