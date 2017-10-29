Pressure is on Kohli's India to deliver in ODI series decider

Ball game: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav in Kanpur on Saturday. (AFP) Calcutta/Kanpur: The series stands at 1-1, but the pressure perhaps is not evenly distributed on the two teams — India and New Zealand. Considering that they are playing at home and possess a better team, one can take the liberty of saying that the pressure will be much more on India in the series-deciding third one-dayer between the two teams. The match at the Green Park in Kanpur is a must-win match for both the sides, but for India, the No.2-ranked ODI team in the world, losing a series at home to fifth-ranked New Zealand would be bitter low in their graph. The Green Park, by the way, would be hosting it’s first ever 50-over game under lights. New Zealand have the luxury to take the match as it comes. A win would be a remarkable achievement — not even the best of teams can often claim to come to India and win a series. But if they lose, they will at least have the consolation of taking the fight to the very last. No one would have imagined that the situation would be such tight before the series began. India were fresh from their mauling of the Aussies and New Zealand didn’t appear to be too great a challenge. But Kane Williamson’s men stunned the hosts in the very first match. Virat Kohlis boys made a comeback in the second to make it 1-1. And now, on Sunday, it could be anyone’s game. India would aim to play with the same grit and gumption that they displayed in the second match in Pune. The Indians showed a lot of character as they put up a near-flawless performance in the Pune game, which was marred by a fixing controversy involving the curator. Captain Kohli and his team thrive on challenges and they will back themselves to win their seventh ODI series in a row. But then, there is another side to it. Pressure can often lead to failures, as was seen in their year’s Champions Trophy, when India crumbled in their chase against Pakistan. The Indian bowlers, led by the in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar, did their job superbly in the last ODI. The spinners bounced back well after an off-day in Mumbai. Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to pick up a wicket in the first game, struck twice while Akshar Patel, replacing Kuldeep Yadav, found the stumps of the in-form Tom Latham. Part-timer Kedar Jadhav bowled eight overs, conceding just 31 runs. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli sticks with the same combination. Including Kuldeep will be a big temptation. Kanpur after all is also the chinaman bowler’s home ground. On the batting front, a big positive for India in Pune was Dinesh Karthik delivering at No.4 with an unbeaten 64. The team management has tried as many as 11 players at the No.4 spot since the 2015 World Cup and Karthik certainly did enough to stake his claim in that position going forward. Shikhar Dhawan getting a fifty-plus score after six innings was also good news for India. The team would be hoping for another positive start from him. However, his opening partner, Rohit Sharma, is due for a big score after making 7 and 20 in the earlier games. On Saturday, Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were among the five Indian team members who skipped the optional practice session. Akshar too did not take part in the afternoon session. South Africa had posted 303 in the last ODI played at Green Park two years ago and India had fallen short by five runs. India also lost the T20 International played against England here in January this year. Kohli, for sure, wouldn’t be looking back for inspiration. Match starts: 1:30 pm.