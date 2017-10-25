The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Powell to be in the city
A Staff Reporter

Calcutta: The city's tryst with sporting legends continues to extend as it gets ready to host Mike Powell, the international ambassador for the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, to be held on December 17.

"I've been to Delhi, I've been to Mumbai. I'm looking forward to coming to Calcutta. See you in December," Powell said in a video message.

The American entered the history books when he broke Bob Beamon's long jump world record by five centimetres, leaping 8.95m, at the 1991 World Athletics in Tokyo.

Powell is expected to reach Calcutta on December 14.

For the very first time, the event will feature international runners and athletes, most likely from Kenya and Ethiopia. Sourav Ganguly is the event ambassador.

