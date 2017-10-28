Pakistan clinch series

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka, yet again, suffered a collapse as Pakistan scraped through to a two-wicket win in the second T20I and seal the series, here, on Friday.

Opting to bowl, Pakistan bowlers focused on their basics as Sri Lanka’s pathetic finishing saw them lose nine wickets for just 18 runs in the last few overs to finish at a modest 124 for nine.

Batting wasn’t easy on that surface, though, which Pakistan found out during their chase. Pakistan were eight down in the final over, with another 12 needed off five balls for victory.

Fortunately for Sarfraz Ahmed and group, Shadab Khan (16 not out) hammered Sanjaya for a six and a four to take his team home with just a ball to spare.

Captain Sarfraz top-scored for Pakistan with 28. For Sri Lanka, skipper Thisara Perera was the most successful bowler with three wickets, but once again, Sri Lanka couldn’t hold their nerves in the end.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 124/9 in 20 ovs (D. Gunathilaka 51; F. Ashraf 3/16). Pakistan 125/8 in 19.5 ovs (S. Ahmed 28, S. Khan 16 n.o.; T. Perera 3/24). Pakistan won by 2 wickets.

Agencies