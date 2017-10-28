Calcutta: Pride is the only aspect to play for when Brazil and Mali lock horns in the third place play-off tie of the Fifa U-17 World Cup, at the Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday. The free-flowing game that the two losing semi-finalists have dished out so far is expected to provide a perfect build-up for the summit clash between England and Spain at the same venue later in the evening. Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu is disappointed that his team are not in the final, but believes playing seven games in a youth tournament is also a matter of pride. “We cannot forget that we are playing for the development of these players. We played seven games. “Yes, we wanted to play the final, but it’s still better than playing just five. We have to represent our country and that is what we are going to do. So, we must finish on a high,” Amadeu said on the eve of the match. “The level of this competition was high. Many teams could have won. Mali and Ghana from Africa, France, Germany, Spain and England from Europe, and Brazil and Paraguay from South America… “Mexico could certainly have done better. The level did not look as if it was an U-17 tournament. It was really high-quality football. These seven matches gave us a lot of experience,” Amadeu added. Brazil players Alan and Paulinho looked distraught on the pitch after their loss to England in the last-four stage. Asked if that would affect the mood in the camp ahead of the play-off game, Amadeu replied: “It’s natural to be sad after losing a match like that. But what happens after this depends on the players’ approach and attitude. I said to them that we have to hold our heads high.” On the other hand, Mali coach Jonas Komla said: “We have been doing well and we want to finish on a good note. This experience will help us in coming days.”