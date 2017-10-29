Now, Sourav hits back at Ganguly

Calcutta: The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to “disqualify” Subir Ganguly from the joint-secretary’s post at its working committee meeting on Saturday.

“As per the (Supreme Court) order dated January 2, 2017, Subir’s continuance as an office-bearer would be in breach of norms laid down by the apex court,” CAB president Sourav Ganguly said after the meeting.

“Subir became honorary treasurer in 2008 and performed duties till July 2017. So, he has completed nine years as an office-bearer.”

Ganguly had shot off a letter to Sourav stating that if he is disqualified to continue in his post, the same rule should be applicable for the latter as well as per Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha committee recommendations.

When asked about that, Sourav replied: “Honorary treasurer of BCCI Anirudh Chaudhry was elected in 2013 and is still continuing. And he is performing duties as per the Supreme Court order under the watchful eyes of the Committee of Administrators (CoA).”

Sourav was rather stinging in his reply to Ganguly.

“I am extremely surprised at your behaviour, you have been an office-bearer of an association for 9 years. You are continuously presenting false letters with knowingly false statements to the WC (working committee) and its members, and handing it over to the media and damaging the reputation of the esteemed association.”

Meanwhile, the Jagmohan Dalmiya Memorial Lecture will be called the Jagmohan Dalmiya Conclave, informed a senior CAB official. The CAB will also be buying a 10-acre land at Rajarhat.