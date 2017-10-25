The Telegraph
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Novak's return
Reuters

London: Novak Djokovic will return from a lengthy injury break at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in December.

Along with Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka too will be making a comeback in this event.

After a poor run of form this year, Djokovic retired from his Wimbledon quarter final against Czech Tomas Berdych in July and the 30-year-old ended his season shortly afterwards due to a right elbow injury. "The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season.

"Abu Dhabi is an amazing place and this is going to be a great event for all of the fans," Djokovic said.

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Pablo Carreno Busta and Milos Raonic will also compete in the tournament from December 28-30. 

