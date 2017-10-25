Lewis & American showmanship

Austin: Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton would like to see Formula One throw more American showmanship into the mix after the sport's new owners jazzed up Sunday's US Grand Prix presentations. The extended pre-race show saw drivers stepping out one by one through a tunnel while boxing announcer Michael Buffer presented them to the crowd with fanfare. Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders performed in front of the grandstand, Hollywood actors appeared on the starting grid and Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt waved the cars off for the formation lap. Afterwards, former US president Bill Clinton presented the winner's trophy while Bolt conducted podium interviews. "I think it's great. The Americans are way better than us Europeans in putting shows on. You look at the Super Bowl, the NFL games, the NBA games. They are way more fun than other sporting events in Europe," Hamilton told reporters. "They are more showy and its more of an atmosphere and I like that its starting to spill over into this. I think that's the best start of a Grand Prix that I've seen," added the Briton, who won for Mercedes. "If we can bring that more into Formula One culture I think it's just going to be more exciting... The sex appeal was there. That's what motor racing has been missing for a long time, I think." Hamilton, who entered Formula One in 2007 and can win his fourth title in Mexico this weekend, said the sport had put up with "the same old boring thing" for years. Traditionally, drivers have parked their cars, leaving mechanics to prepare them, while VIP guests circulate and the national anthem is played. US-based Liberty Media, who took over the sport in January, have said they want every race to be like a Super Bowl in terms of atmosphere and build-up. "It's America, isn't it? We're under new ownership, we have to be prepared to try new things," commented Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.