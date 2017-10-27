Leipzig director 'plays' Video Assistant Referee

JUBILATION: Bayern Munich players celebrate after defeating RB Leipzig 5-4 on penalties in the second round of the DFB Cup in Leipzig on Wednesday. (Getty Images) London: RB Leipzig were already unpopular in some Bundesliga quarters and the behaviour of sporting director Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night will have won them few friends. Rangnick was incensed by referee Felix Zawyer's decision to award Leipzig a free-kick after he had initially given a penalty in their German Cup tie against rivals Bayern Munich. The director attempted to play the role of Video Assistant Referee, running onto the pitch at half-time to show officials a replay of the incident on his phone. Bayern's players were incandescent at this attempt to influence the referee, and centre back Mats Hummels had to be separated from Rangnick by future Liverpool player and Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita. Replays in fact showed the referee was correct, and Bayern went on to progress via penalties after the match finished as a 1-1 draw. Keita, due to join Liverpool next year after a deal was agreed this summer, received his third red card of the season for two bookable offences. Leipzig, owned by energy drink giants Red Bull, qualified for the Champions League in their first season, but their rise was viewed as anything but a fairytale. Many fans as well as sections of the media expressed concerns about the commodification of Germany football. Most Bundesliga clubs are run by their members, and are fiercely opposed to their game following the same commercial path as the Premier League. One tabloid newspaper, the Berliner Kurier, even refused to print the club's name, using the insulting term "Dosenverkauf" (can-sellers) in their Bundesliga table. Their matches against Germany's traditional powerhouses such as Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke have quickly developed into very modern rivalries. Leipzig will have the perfect opportunity to turn the tables on Bayern when they face the champions again in the Bundesliga on Saturday. About Wednesday's defeat, Leipzig are very bitter. Emil Forsberg said: "This defeat is very painful. It is normal for it to hurt, but on Saturday we have another big game and we are really looking forward to that." Emil's teammate, Marcel Sabitzer, said: "We have to go beyond our limit on Saturday. It will not be easy to play them again after such a match, but the good thing is that Bayern have also played 120 minutes." Bayern have got back to winning ways since Jupp Heynckes took over from Ancelotti this month, winning both league games and a Champions League encounter. Their improved fitness will be put to the test in a busy run of fixtures, with a trip to face Celtic in the Champions League next week.