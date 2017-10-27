Karun hits a century

Shimoga: Karun Nair returned to form with a patient hundred as Karnataka set a stiff target of 380 for Hyderabad on the third day of their Group A Ranji Trophy encounter.

Courtesy Nair’s 134 off 229 balls with 17 boundaries, Karnataka scored 332 in their second innings, thus taking an overall lead of 379 runs.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 92 for two with Tanmay Agarwal batting on 43. The day belonged to Nair, who scored his 11th first-class hundred.

In Mumbai, Tamil Nadu managed to take the first innings lead in their Group C game against Mumbai. In reply to the home team's 374, Tamil Nadu made 450 in their first innings.

Baba Indrajith and Yo Mahesh were the two centurions for Tamil Nadu.

Summarised scores

Group A

In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 & 332 (K. Nair 134; Mehdi Hassan 5/88). Hyderabad 136 & 92/2 (T. Agarwal 43 batting).

In Guwahati: Assam 244 & 41/7 (A. Singh 3/18). Railways 483/7 (A. Ghosh 109).

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 & 256/4 (R. Tripathi 91). Uttar Pradesh 271 (A. Shaukat 63; C. Khurana 6/53).

Group B

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 & 141/4 (RM Dagar 64). Jharkhand 425/9 decl. (I. Jaggi 135, S. Nadeem 70).

In Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 335 & 217/2 (J. Saxena 102 n.o). Rajasthan 243 (D. Yagnik 62; J. Saxena 8/85).

In Surat: Gujarat 455 (MC Juneja 131). Jammu and Kashmir 261 & 130 (HP Patel 5/49). Gujarat won by an innings and 64 runs.

Group C

In Agartala: Tripura 205 & 103 (M. Hirwani 5/22; A. Sharma 4/51). Madhya Pradesh 260 & 52/0. Madhya Pradesh won by 10 wickets.

In Mumbai: Mumbai 374 & 85/1. Tamil Nadu 450 (B. Indrajith 152, Y Mahesh 103; V. Gohil 4/129).

In Vizianagaram: Andhra 584/5 decl. Odisha 294/6 (G. Poddar 111).

Group D

In Porvorim: Punjab 635. Goa 246 (R. Sharma 4/50) & 67/2.

In New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh 364 & 176/9 decl (D. Pathania 3/36). Services 215 & 28/1.

In Nagpur: Chhattisgarh 489. Vidarbha 331/6 (F. Fazal 125; P. Sinha 2/70).

