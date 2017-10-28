Jurgensen praise for Boult

Calcutta: New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has backed his bowlers to continue executing their plans in the third and decisive game of the three-match one-day International series against India. With the series tied 1-1, the final match will be played at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday. “I was really happy with the way we bowled in the first game in Mumbai,” said Jurgensen in Kanpur on Friday. “Traditionally, the Mumbai pitch is good for batting and I thought that we adjusted really well under extreme conditions and our first game in this type of weather coming from New Zealand was really impressive.” Jurgensen was all praise for Trent Boult’s fitness and felt staying fit was the key to bowling well in these conditions. “I think it’s more about getting used to the heat and humidity. As a player, you need to be as fit as you can. I know the guys take a lot of pride in their fitness and I think a really good example was Trent Boult. I don’t think he could be any fitter, leading into the series. “It’s not an issue of how you bowl, but it’s your ability to bounce back, and the fact he was able to bowl exceptionally well throughout in his ten overs in those conditions is because of his ability. He’s in his peak fitness at the moment.”