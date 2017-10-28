Joe stays confident

London: England captain Joe Root believes the absence of vice-captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes from the start of the Ashes tour to Australia offers an opportunity for others to shine. Stokes was arrested last month after an incident on a night out in Bristol following a One-Day International and released without charge, but remains under police investigation. Key to England’s hopes of avoiding a repeat of a humiliating 5-0 sweep on their last trip to Australia four years ago, Stokes will not travel with the rest of the squad when they fly out on Saturday, but could join later. “We’ve just got to sit tight and wait,” Root told reporters about when or whether that will happen. “It’s obviously disappointing that Ben’s not going to be with us, but it’s still a very strong squad. It gives other guys opportunities to stand up, put their stamp on Test cricket and do something special. “He’s a fine player, but I see a squad more than capable of going over there and doing something really special. If you don’t believe that you can come back winning, there’s no point getting on the plane.” Root is yet to name his vice-captain for the tour Down Under, but revealed it’s also a discussion that will take place in Australia. “We’ll sit down and come to that conclusion over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “I think Ben joining the squad is something we can look at when it’s a possibility. We’ve got to make sure we plan and prepare as a squad and look to approach it as if this is our team going out there for the tour. “We can’t look at what is out of our hands. We want to get out there and get our teeth into the cricket.” Asked if the England team need a change of culture in the wake of the Stokes saga, Root replied: “As a side we need to sit down, discuss it, and make sure everybody is on the same page and knows their responsibilities as an England player and an international sportsman. Then make sure we avoid situations happening like this again. “I wouldn’t say there is a huge drinking culture. There have been occasions when guys have got it wrong, but it is something that over the years has improved dramatically.” England play their first warm-up match in Perth on November 4 with the first Test starting on November 23 in Brisbane. As well as regaining the Ashes at home in 2015, they won both series against South Africa and West Indies during their home season this year, but failed to find a reliable number three or number five batsman. Tom Westley was tried and then left out of the tour squad, while Gary Ballance and James Vince have been recalled. Agencies