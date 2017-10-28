Jharkhand record a 10-wicket win

On a roll: Shreyas Iyer in action on Friday

Calcutta/Shimoga: Shahbaz Nadeem seems to be getting better and better this season.

Finishing with six second-innings wickets, the left-arm spinner paved the way for Jharkhand’s 10-wicket victory over Haryana in the Ranji Trophy Group B tie, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on Friday.

The bonus-point win helps Jharkhand move up to fourth in the group with eight points from three matches so far.

In Group A, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (4/91) and off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham (3/92) shared bulk of the spoils as Karnataka beat Hyderabad by 59 runs in an exciting encounter.

Chasing a target of 380, Hyderabad were all out for 320, giving Karnataka their second outright win in as many matches. Karnataka are now on top of Group A with 13 points in two games.

In the end, it was the 57-run first-innings lead that clinched it for the hosts.

In Group C, Shreyas Iyer hit 138 as Mumbai got 371 for five in their second innings after conceding a lead against Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad started the day at 92 for two, but slumped to 117 for 4 before BP Sandeep (80) and Akash Bhandari (28) built on a partnership of 93 runs for the fifth wicket.

Reddy raised visions of an improbable victory with five boundaries and three sixes.

Summarised scores

Group A

In Guwahati: Assam 244 & 55 (A. Singh 5/28). Railways 483/7 dec. Railways won by an innings & 184 runs.

In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 & 282/7 dec. Uttar Pradesh 271 & 292 (R. Singh 122; C. Khurana 6/131). Maharashtra won by 31 runs.

In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 & 332; Hyderabad 136 and 320 (B. Sandeep 80; S. Gopal 4/91). Karnataka won by 59 runs.

Group B

In Ranchi: Haryana 208 & 296 (R. Paliwal 93; S. Nadeem 6/93). Jharkhand 425/9 dec. & 81/0. Jharkhand won by 10 wickets.

In Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 335 & 250/4 dec. Rajasthan 243 & 211 (S. Joseph 5/84). Kerala won by 131 runs.

Group C

In Mumbai: Mumbai 374 & 371/5 (S. Iyer 138, A. Herwadkar 132). Tamil Nadu 450. Match drawn.

In Vizianagaram: Andhra 584/4 dec.. Odisha 391 & 152/7 (B. Samantaray 62 n.o.). Match drawn.

Group D

In Nagpur: Chhattisgarh 489 & 195/9 (J. Saxena 75). Vidarbha 435. Match drawn.

In New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh 364 & 176/9 dec. Services 215 & 228 (G. Singh 6/52). Himachal Pradesh won by 97 runs.

In Porvorim: Punjab 635. Goa 246 & 256. Punjab won by an innings & 133 runs.