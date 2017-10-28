It's Ganguly vs Ganguly

Calcutta: Subir Ganguly, who had been the CAB joint-secretary till recently, has shot off a strongly-worded letter to CAB president Sourav Ganguly stating that if he is disqualified to continue in his post, the same rule should be applicable for him as well as per Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha committee recommendations. Ganguly had written to the CAB president in August alleging inconsistency on the association’s part in dealing with the recommendations. He had stepped aside from his post after the last working committee meeting on August 19. Ganguly also said that he had not received the notice for Saturday’s working committee meeting. “In the meeting dated 19.08.2017 I have only stated that only until the issue of my continuing as hony joint secretary is decided in its next working committee meeting, I intend to step aside and you have appointed vice-presidents and one hony asst secretary to act to discharge the functions of hony joint secretary in the meantime. “Such statement was made by me in the teeth of the fact that as per the legal opinion, I submitted in the meeting, I am not disqualified to continue in holding the office of hony joint secretary and in view of such legal opinion submitted by me, most of the members present in the meeting were of the opinion that a second opinion from another reputed lawyer be obtained or CAB should approach the Court on the issue.” He also goes on to describe the draft minutes of the last meeting relating to him as “patently false and fabricated.”

In the letter, Ganguly then questions Sourav’s continuing as the president. “If in the event your decision to disqualify me to further continue in the post of joint secretary, which is however, denied by me, is to be accepted, then as per recommendation of Justice Lodha Committee in its report adopted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, you are not entitled to continue holding the post of president of CAB as the stipulation ‘cooling off’ period after three years in the report, operates against you and you are bound to step down immediately, having completed continuous three years period as office-bearer of CAB.” Ganguly has also objected to U.N. Banerjee’s continuing as ombudsman-cum-ethics officer of CAB.