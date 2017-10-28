India is a football continent: Gianni

Calcutta: The All India Football Federation (AIFF)’s hopes of extracting an assurance from Fifa over hosting the 2019 Under-20 World Cup remained unfulfilled as the chief of the world body, Gianni Infantino, chose not to commit himself.

The Fifa boss, who held a meeting with his council in the city, was full of praise for India’s organisational skills in the under-17 World Cup but said little about allotting another international meet to the subcontinent. “The under-17 World Cup in India is a resounding success with some records broken. India is not only a country but a continent in itself. But I have now found out that India is also not only a football country but is a football continent.

“The way this World Cup has been perceived by the people of India has been amazing,” said Infantino. Asked whether Fifa will consider India’s bid to host the 2019 U-20 World Cup despite the fact that South Korea, another Asian country, has hosted the tournament earlier this year, Infantino made some guarded comments. “There were two World Cups in Asia this year. The under-20 World Cup in South Korea was a successful one and then this under-17 World Cup in India has also been a success. We have received requests from several countries expressing their desire to host the 2019 under-20 World Cup. “Now the Fifa administration will analyse this and present a report to the Fifa council early next year for a decision,” he said, referring to the meeting scheduled in March. “This is for the 2019 under-20 World Cup. After that we are planning to merge the under-17 and under-20 World Cups into a bigger one, the format will be changed to 48 teams competing and held annually,” he said. “Certainly, that is an element we will consider but we can take a decision only early next year. For tournaments after 2020, we will take a decision in October 2018,” he said. Infantino’s comments came even after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president, Praful Patel said he had made an appeal to the Fifa council to consider India’s official bid to host the under-20 World Cup. When asked about India’s performance in the World Cup, Infantino said there was still a gulf between the hosts and the top sides but said that the gap was shortening. “I have watched the Indian under-17 team on television. Yes, there is a gap in terms of quality from the top teams but not that much,” he said. The Fifa chief said the 2018 World Cup champions will get $38 million from a prize fund, which has been increased by 12 percent to $400 million. Each of the 32 competing national federations in Russia will get at least $8 million, the same as in 2014 when the overall prize fund was $358 million. Later, the AIFF senior vice president, Subroto Dutta, said the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has assured the federation of allotting 15 acres of land at Rajarhat for setting up the AIFF’s Centre of Excellence.