I'm heartbroken, feel sad for my players: Spain coach

Calcutta: Spain coach Santiago Denia looked a dejected man after the unexpected 2-5 defeat against England in the Fifa U-17 World Cup final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. He tried hard to hide his feelings, but it was indeed a difficult task at that moment. “There was a time when we were 2-0 up in the game and went on to lose it 2-5. Such things do not happen very often… I am really disappointed. I am heart-broken because of the kids. “At the same time, I am proud of the way my boys played in the entire tournament,” said Denia. “We won the European Championship, finished second here. As a coach, my main job is to build a group of young boys and I did the work with dedication. I feel very satisfied for what I have done,” the Spain coach added. Denia did not forget to praise England and congratulated them for the remarkable win. “They played well… England were more about the left-wing play. “Philip Foden played an excellent game. The England right winger created lots of problems for us,” he admitted. When asked about the turning point of the game, Denia said: “The first goal of England really hurt us… They had space and used that very well. During the half-time, I told my wards not to retreat… Just go forward and occupy the space.” Denia believes Foden has a bright future ahead. “He is a good player and did well in this competition. He has good and fruitful days ahead,” Denia said. The coach believes this tournament will help his boys do better in the coming days. “It is good experience for us. This will help the young boys. We played well in tournament… Hope all of them will carry this form.” Coming back to the match, Denia said: “Till they led 3-2, it was still okay… We had a couple of chances to make it 3-3, but after they scored the fourth goal, it was all over. “We got the chances after that too but failed to capitalise. It happens in football and we have to accept that. But again I'm saying, we are very happy with the result.” Asked whether playing so many matches at the Salt Lake Stadium helped England, Denia said: “We played in four different venues, but I have no complaints about that. We had good preparations for the final, but they made a remarkable comeback. Spain captain Abel Ruiz was obviously upset. “We played well. I have nothing more to say,” he said while leaving the stadium.