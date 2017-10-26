I knew I'd play a key role: Bishoo

Bishoo

Calcutta: West Indies spinner Devendra Bishoo knew he would play a big part in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo after watching the home team's slow-bowlers dominate on Day One.

Bishoo ended up taking five wickets in the first innings and four in the second to claim the man-of-the-match award as the Caribbean side beat the hosts by 117 runs at the Queens Sports Club on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Bishoo endured a quiet tour of England but came into his own on a surface that was more helpful.

"After the first day, after seeing how Zimbabwe bowled, I knew I would have a big part to play in the Test match. But it was important to be patient on this pitch, and stick to a plan," Bishoo was quoted as saying by a CWI media release.

The Windies fought back after being bowled for just 219 on day one and dismissed the home team for 159 to gain a crucial lead.

The tourists then piled on the runs in their second knock, scoring 373, with Bishoo saying the team has built a good understanding of late.

He continued: "Yeah, we know the capability of batsmen in our team. We have Kraigg Brathwaite, who had a good series in England, Shai Hope had a good series in England, Roston Chase with runs in his last game against Zimbabwe A.

"Everyone believed in one another, and that's one of the most important things about this group. The team togetherness is very good. We're very comfortable each other"