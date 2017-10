Hanuma's 302 n.o Vs Odisha

Mumbai: B. Indrajith scored an unbeaten century to lead Tamil Nadu's fightback as the team finished day two at 239 for five in response to Mumbai's 374 in a Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC here on Wednesday.

In Vizianagaram, G. Hanuma Vihari hit an unbeaten 302 as Andhra piled on a mountain of runs in their Group C match against Odisha.

Andhra made 584 for five before declaring their first innings. In reply, Odisha reached 32 for one when the stumps were drawn on the second day.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Group A

In Guwahati: Assam: 244 (D. Bansal 4/61). Railways 224/2 (S. Shukla 86, S. Wakaskar 80).

• In Lucknow: Maharashtra 312 (A. Bawne 119, S. Kumar 7/110). Uttar Pradesh 232/7 (A. Shaukat 63; C. Khurana 4/38).

• In Shimoga: Karnataka 183 & 127/4 (Mehdi Hasan 4/54). Hyderabad 136 (K. Sumanth 68; S. Gopal 5/17).

Group B

In Ranchi : Haryana 208. Jharkhand 311/6 (I. Jaggi 127 n.o., I. Kishan 83).

• In Surat: Jammu and Kashmir 261 (P. Chawla 5/92). Gujarat 276/4 (M. Juneja 66 n.o.).

• In Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 335 (R. Prem 86; M. Lomror 4/51). Rajasthan 134/6 (D. Yagnik 62; J. Saxena 6/46).

Group C

In Agartala: Tripura 205 (BB Ghosh 65, G. Singh 57). Madhya Pradesh 201/7 (R. Patidar 79).

• In Mumbai: Mumbai 374 (P. Shaw 123; V. Shankar 4/52). Tamil Nadu 239/5 (B. Indrajith 105 batting).

• In Vizianagaram: Andhra 584/4 decl. (G. Hanuma Vihari 302 n.o., DB Prashanth Kumar 127, R. Bhui 100). Odisha 32/1.

Group D

In Nagpur: Chhattisgarh 489 (A. Khare 210, A. Singh 113; U. Yadav 3/87). Vidarbha 31/1.

• In New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh 364 (N. Gangta 130; V. Yadav 5/91). Services 153/6 (A. Vasisht 4/48).

• In Porvorim: Punjab 635 (J. Singh 238, G. Mann 114, A. Singh 113; S. Jakati 5/165). Goa 94/1.

