Gayle & the court case

Sydney: A massage therapist said she "cried uncontrollably" after star West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle allegedly exposed himself to her, telling a Sydney court on Wednesday that it left her "very upset".

Gayle is suing a group of Australian newspapers over a series of stories in January last year detailing the lurid accusations.

The newspapers said the all-rounder exposed himself to masseuse Leanne Russell - who was working for the West Indies team - in a dressing room at the 2015 World Cup in Sydney and "indecently propositioned" her.

The hearing is scheduled to run for 10 days.

On the opening day of his defamation action Monday, Gayle denied the allegations.

Agencies