Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Full house expected
A STAFF REPORTER
RELAXED: Brazil’s Paulinho on Tuesday. A Telegraph picture

Calcutta: All tickets for the U-17 World Cup semi-final between Brazil and England that were available for online sale were sold out within just five hours, informed Local Organising Committee project director Joy Bhattacharjya on Tuesday.

"Within five hours all tickets were sold out. At one point, a little after midnight, there were five lakh fans in the queue," he said.

"We brought the tickets on Monday night by a chartered flight from Guwahati. At 2 am, we decided to tell the people to come to the ticket redemption counters from 11 am on Tuesday. But by 10 am on Tuesday, there were 2,000-3,000 people before the counters," Bhattacharjya added.

