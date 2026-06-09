Fifa World Cup returns to North America after 32 years, and almost everything has changed

When the FIFA World Cup returned to the United States in 1994, it was a 24-team tournament played entirely across nine American stadiums. More than three decades later, the competition returns to North America in a vastly different form.

The 2026 World Cup, to be staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, will be the biggest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring more teams, more matches, higher ticket prices and a broader geographic footprint.

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From tournament structure and stadium standards to player welfare and FIFA’s role, here is a look at how the World Cup has changed since 1994.

Ticket prices soar

The most striking difference may be the cost of attending matches.

In 1994, tickets for first-round games ranged from USD 25 to USD 75, while the opening match cost between USD 40 and USD 120. Seats for the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, ranged from USD 180 to USD 475.

For 2026, FIFA introduced dynamic pricing, under which prices fluctuate based on actual or perceived demand. When individual match tickets first went on sale in December, first-round tickets ranged from USD 140 to USD 2,735, while tickets for the final cost between USD 4,185 and USD 8,680. FIFA later raised the top price for the final to USD 10,990.

Bigger than ever

The 1994 tournament marked the final World Cup contested by 24 teams before FIFA expanded the field to 32 nations in 1998.

The 2026 edition takes expansion a step further, increasing the field to 48 teams and introducing a new round of 32. As a result, the eventual champions will have to play eight matches instead of seven.

Standardised playing surfaces

Although FIFA officially required pitches measuring 68 by 105 metres during the 1994 tournament, stadium operators were allowed to retain narrower field dimensions.

For 2026, host venues have been modified to comply with FIFA's standard field specifications, ensuring greater uniformity across matches.

Attendance records under threat

The 1994 World Cup remains one of the most successful tournaments in terms of attendance. A record 3.59 million spectators attended the 52 matches, an average crowd of nearly 69,000.

With the expanded format doubling the number of games, organisers expect attendance for the 2026 tournament to reach between six and seven million.

From one country to three

All matches in 1994 were played in the United States, spread across nine stadiums. The opening match took place at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 2026 tournament will be staged across 16 venues — 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. While the group stage and early knockout rounds will be spread across the three host nations, every match from the quarterfinals onward will be played in the United States.

Chicago, however, will not be among the host cities after local authorities declined to proceed, citing concerns over financial guarantees sought by FIFA.

The age of premium seating

The venue landscape has also changed significantly.

The 1994 tournament used several older American football stadiums, including Giants Stadium, Foxboro Stadium, Pontiac Silverdome and RFK Stadium, all of which have since been demolished or replaced.

By contrast, all 11 US venues selected for 2026 are NFL stadiums featuring extensive luxury suites and premium seating options. While Soldier Field, the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Citrus Bowl and Stanford Stadium hosted matches in 1994, none will be used for the upcoming tournament.

Water breaks

Players in 1994 competed through hot and humid conditions without scheduled cooling breaks.

With concerns over heat management growing, the 2026 World Cup will include three-minute water breaks in each half. Coaches are expected to use the stoppages not only for hydration but also for tactical instructions.

More substitutions

Substitution rules have evolved considerably.

Teams at the 1994 World Cup were permitted two substitutions, plus a third if a goalkeeper was injured or sent off. FIFA later expanded the allowance to three substitutions in 1998 and introduced a fourth in extra time from 2018.

Since the 2022 World Cup, teams have been allowed five substitutions during normal play, with a sixth available in extra time. An additional change can also be made to replace a player who suffers a concussion.

Names become part of the game

The 1994 tournament also introduced a feature now taken for granted: player names on the backs of jerseys.

Uniform numbers had been mandatory since the 1950 World Cup, while fixed squad numbers throughout a tournament were adopted in 1954. Numbers on shorts became compulsory in 1974. By 1994, FIFA added numbers to the front of shirts and required player names on jerseys, creating the modern look of international football kits.

FIFA takes centre stage

Perhaps the biggest organisational shift has been behind the scenes.

Through the 2022 World Cup, local organising committees were largely responsible for running tournaments. The 1994 event was led by Alan Rothenberg, then head of the US Soccer Federation, who spent years promoting the sport across the country.

For 2026, FIFA has assumed a far more direct role in organising the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been one of the most visible figures in the lead-up to the event, frequently appearing alongside US President Donald Trump and even presenting him with a FIFA peace prize.

The contrast between 1994 and 2026 reflects not only football's growth in North America but also FIFA's transformation into a far larger commercial and organisational force. The tournament that once sought to establish soccer in the United States now returns as a global spectacle on an unprecedented scale.