Find sweep easier to play: Tom

Calcutta: Tom Latham, who hit an unbeaten match-winning century in New Zealand's win over India in the first of the three ODIs, prefers playing the sweep against spinners rather than hitting them down the ground. At the Wankhede on Sunday, the left-hander relied mostly on the sweep to overcome the challenge posed by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. "Everybody is different in the way they play spin in different conditions. I think the Indians play it a different way. They are used to these conditions and they have got their game," Latham said on the eve of the second ODI in Pune. "One thing that comes to me is sweep, which I have played throughout my career. It's something that I find easier to play than hitting down the ground. "The other guys may find hitting down the ground easier, but I prefer to sweep against spin. It's important to have different game plans for different conditions and try and stick to that," the 25-year-old said. Latham paid heed to the advice from senior pro Ross Taylor, who asked him to use sweep and reverse sweep in order to disturb the lengths of Kuldeep and Chahal. "I am not too sure about the secret to success. "We had a lot of preparation back home. Coming out of the winter, when we come to India, it's obviously about massive focus on spin and we are lucky enough to be here last year. "So, we knew a little bit how India played and watching them against the Australian team, we did a lot of work in terms of spin and playing in the middle. I put a little bit of work in terms of coming over here and playing spin."