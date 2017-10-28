England have improved in every aspect: Spain coach

Calcutta: Spain have brought a nearly unchanged squad that did duty in their under-17 European Championships triumph a few months ago. On Saturday, it could be coach Santiago Denia’s biggest trump card when they take on England in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium. “We have not won this title yet. We have had several good former players who have not been able to win it but we have a chance tomorrow. We have the same set of players, who played in the Euro final. We are motivated as a team and we are looking for the answers, to find the best way of playing,” Denia said. On a realistic note, the former Atletico defender said: “This is the second final of this generation. We have the experience yes… But we have to understand it is not just about experience, but the game tomorrow. We need to find a way to be calm, to motivate the players and win the title. “In order to win, we have to play better. We are working on it. We should attack better in order to defend better and if we defend better we will attack better,” Denia said while summing up his tactics. Denia felt it was no point talking about how Spain got the better of England in the under-17 Euro final. He was confident that his rivals had improved a lot in the meantime, their emphatic wins over the US and Brazil in back to back matches were clear example of their superiority. “I believe England have improved in every aspect of the game. It is clear that they are defensively much better while offensively their record — 18 goals from six matches — speak for themselves,” Denia said. “They have improved not only with the ball but they do know how to play transition football,” he said while crediting England coach Steve Cooper for the good work . Asked whether the European teams have gone ahead of Asia and African nations in age-group football, the Spanish coach said he would not like to agree with it. “There are much better teams in Asia and Africa. If you have seen the tournament, most matches were very tight. The England versus Japan match was decided on penalties. We are here because we were good enough to play the final,” Denia said.