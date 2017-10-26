The Telegraph
Thursday, October 26, 2017
Du Plessis is ruled out for six weeks

Du Plessis is ruled out for six weeks
Our Bureau
Faf du Plessis

Calcutta: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a lower back injury, Cricket South Africa said in a media release. Du Plessis had sustained the injury during the third ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Du Plessis was batting on 91 when he sustained the strain to his lower back.

He was attended to by the physio before he had to retire hurt. One understood how serious the injury was when Du Plessis failed to walk out of the ground by himself and required the help teammate David Miller.

The media release quoted Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying: "Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday.

Further investigations and assessment have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks. We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December."

South Africa are scheduled to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe in late December.

Du Plessis will miss the two-match T20 International series versus Bangladesh beginning on Thursday. JP Duminy will be the captain in his absence.

Du Plessis will be trying to get fit before the Zimbabwe Test also because that will provide him crucial match time ahead of the series against India. Against Virat Kohli's India, South Africa will hope to put up their best show and for that Du Plessis will be very important for the team.

India have dominated oppositions in the recent past but against the Proteas, on testing wickets, it would be a tough contest.

