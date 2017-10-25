Dravid bats for better wickets

New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid, on Tuesday, said that the speculations over Virat Kohli being denied rest by the selectors was unnecessary. Stressing on the importance of rotation policy, Dravid said he was confident the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was moving in the right direction in this matter. "Everyone needs rest. He (Kohli) will get rest when he wants. When and which series it will happen will be decided by the team management, physios and physical trainers (after discussing with the player). Probably, he doesn't need rest now. "Kohli may be rested later. I don't know why there is so much of discussion and controversy," Dravid said on the sidelines of a function to felicitate women cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami. Dravid was also asked about the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s latest decision on limiting the size of the bats. According to the ICC, "The restriction on the length and width of bats remain unchanged but the thickness of the edges can't be more than 40mm and the overall depth can be 67 mm at the most." Dravid though feels that limiting bat size will not help in balancing it out between the bat and the ball unless sporting pitches are laid out. "It is a good decision, though the change isn't very drastic as only a few players use bats which come under the new rule. It is the quality pitch and ground which matter in cricket," said Dravid. On his experience as coach, Dravid said: "I have really enjoyed coaching in the past two years and it has been a great learning experience. However, just because I played cricket for a long time wasn't enough to qualify as a good coach. Playing is one thing and managing people is quite a different ball game altogether. But that is the beauty of coaching."