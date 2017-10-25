Darrell Hair admits to stealing

Sydney: Former international umpire Darrell Hair has admitted stealing cash from the liquor shop where he was working, in a dramatic fall from grace for a man who enjoyed a successful but controversial career in cricket.

The 65-year-old, who caused a storm when he no-balled Muttiah Muralidharan for illegal bowling action in 1995, took Aus$9,005.75 (US$7,041) between February 25 and April 28 this year.

According to an Australian newspaper, Hair had a gambling problem and he was fired when his bosses found CCTV footage showing him with his hand in the till. Hair, who stood in 78 Tests from 1992 to 2008, pleaded guilty to one charge of embezzlement and one of stealing on Monday, documents from the Orange Local Court showed.

"My client has been in the public eye for many years and this is a bit of a fall for him, to find himself before the court in these circumstances," Hair's solicitor Andrew Rolfe said. "This is an aberration in the life of a man who, prior to this, had a lifetime of service to the community and to a sport that he loved."

Magistrate Michael Allen did not record a conviction, but sentenced Hair to an 18-month good behaviour bond, noting that he repaid the money.