FC Goa defeat Jamshedpur FC to become Super Cup champions for second time

Borja Herrera (23rd and 51st minute) scored a brace while Dejan Drazic struck the other goal in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant win for the Goan club, which had India head coach Manolo Marquez at the helm of affairs

PTI Published 03.05.25, 10:30 PM
FC Goa players celebrate their championship title

FC Goa players celebrate their championship title X/@IndianFootball

FC Goa on Saturday became the first team to win the Super Cup title twice with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the final here as they also booked a slot for the preliminary round in the AFC Champions League Two.

Borja Herrera (23rd and 51st minute) scored a brace while Dejan Drazic struck the other goal in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant win for the Goan club, which had India head coach Manolo Marquez at the helm of affairs.

FC Goa had earlier won the Super Cup title in 2019, and they will return to continental football after an absence of four years.

Their only appearance in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

