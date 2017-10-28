Cooper: We're not favourites

Calcutta: England coach Steve Cooper was a trifle embarrassed when someone suggested his team could be tagged as the favourites against Spain on Saturday. He was not willing to accept the compliment despite his team’s terrific wins over the US and Brazil in the knock-out rounds. “We will never class ourselves as favourites. We want to be humble and respectful of all our opponents,” Cooper said. He paused for a few seconds and then said: “It is flattering if anybody is dubbing us as favourites for a World Cup final. But you must remember, the last time we played Spain, we didn’t win. We treat any opposition with the same focus and we believe in ourselves.” Cooper, it was evident, was trying to play down his team’s chances despite Spain calling them a much-improved side. “They (Spain) are fitting World Cup finalists. It’s an amazing achievement for them, and they are a very good team, from back to front. We know where their strengths lie and we also know what we can exploit. We know all about them and they know all about us. “The way we have played here is the way we want to play,” he said. “We have some very good technical footballers, and it is difficult to be able to play at that level through a tournament like this. I am pleased that this has been recognised. “The Brazil game was a massive test. Saturday will be no different, and we hope that once the whistle is blown, our boys can quickly get into rhythm,” Cooper said. Cooper said that England’s aim is not confined to win the under-17 World Cup only. “Our long-term aim is to win World Cup and European Championships at the senior level. “If these boys can keep playing the way they are, regardless of what happens tomorrow, for the long term, we think we will have half a chance of reaching the aims and objectives of winning for the senior team,” he said. Cooper, however, refused to take credit for the tactical management of his team and said the boys were responsible for the good results. “The last thing on Saturday is about is me… It is about a group of players and staff who are doing their very best to represent the country the best way they can. We have done that… ” Since Euro under-17 championship final defeat to Spain, the Young Lions have been a transformed side with six wins in as many matches. For the record, four of them came at the Salt Lake Stadium. Saturday could be their fifth victory here.