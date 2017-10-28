Carolina advances, Simona eliminated

Singapore: Caroline Garcia produced a stunning comeback to overcome Caroline Wozniacki 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 and advance to the last four at WTA Finals on Friday, the Frenchwoman topping the Red Group after top seed Simona Halep lost later in the day.

Elina Svitolina knew she was out of the running for a semi-final berth following Garcia’s win in the day’s opening round-robin match but that did not prevent the Ukrainian from producing her best display of the week.

Svitolina, who had lost her two previous Red Group encounters, blasted her way to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Halep, ending both their campaigns.

That result meant Garcia, the last woman to qualify for Singapore, progressed along with Denmark's Wozniacki, who was assured of a semi-final berth on Wednesday after easily winning her opening two pool matches.

Garcia’s dream debut will continue on Saturday with a semi-final against an evergreen Venus Williams, while Woznaicki takes on White Group winner Karolina Pliskova, who can replace Halep as world No.1 if she wins the tournament on Sunday.

Reuters