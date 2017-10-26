Captain Sarfraz is excited

Calcutta: Sri Lanka will not be fielding their best players when they go to Lahore to play a T20 International in end October. But Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is not thinking about such things. He is simply happy that he and his players will be playing before the home crowd. Pakistan thrashed the Lankans in the ODI series, played in the UAE, and Sarfraz now hopes that they will win the T20I series as well, which will enable them to lift the trophy in front of the home fans. "I am very happy because we will be playing at home and if we can go on to lift the trophy in front of our fans, then nothing like that," Sarfraz was quoted as saying by a cricket-specific website. Many of the top Lankan players have opted out of Lahore leg of the tour. As a result the Lankan squad for the entire series lacks some of the first-choice players. But Sarfraz still expects it to be close contest. "T20 is one format where you can't say one team are the favourites. They have a new team, but in T20s the team that plays well on the day can make the game interesting."