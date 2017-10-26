Brewster is the star, England versus Spain in summit clash

Calcutta: Rhian Brewster could not control his emotions after netting his third goal. The England youngster celebrated wildly with his teammates. After all, it was because of his hat-trick - his second in as many matches - that England defeated Brazil 3-1 to enter the final of the Fifa U-17 World Cup. He has already scored seven goals in the tournament. Clearly, England have a future star in Brewster. On Wednesday, as the Salt Lake Stadium witnessed an attendance of 63,881, England ousted the title favourites in style. So when England coach Steve Cooper went on a victory lap, even the crowd started to cheer. Wesley scored the consolation goal for Brazil. Coach Carlos Amadeu was not satisfied with his boys' performance and it proved once again that a reverse in football still happens. This is England's fifth win in as many matches at the venue. England will be looking for the sixth, on Saturday when they take on Spain. The Spaniards prevailed over Mali 3-1 later in the evening in Navi Mumbai. Contrary to the popular belief that Calcutta is a Brazil bastion, the crowd chanted Brewster's name every time the young gun entered the penalty box. England took the lead much against the run of the play when Brewster put the ball home off a Callum Hudson-Odoi set up in the 10th minute. Hudson-Odoi curled in a lovely ball where a striding Brewster met it on the volley. Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao saved his first effort, but he jabbed home the rebound with ease. Stung by the reverse, Brazil went all out to get the equaliser. And they got it in the 22nd minute through Wesley. Playing one-two with Paulinho, Wesley made no mistake and hit it home on the rebound. Brewster extended the lead in the 38th minute. Latching on to Steven Sessegnon's cut back from the byline the Liverpool player smashed it in off the post. And it looked like as if there was more adventure left in the play. While the fans hoped for a Brazilian turnaround, Brewster ensured that his side maintained the momentum. Playing to their strength, Cooper's team got their third goal in the 77th minute, as Brewster completed his hat-trick and sealed the deal for his team. England could have got their fourth but for Phil Foden's easy miss. Needing to overturn the scoreline, Brazil had started the second half with a positive intent but the English defenders were equal to the task. Brazil coach Amadeu introduced forward Yuri Alberto in place of Brenner, but he failed to make any impact. Last match's hero Paulinho came close to scoring thrice but England captain Joel Latibeaudiere marshalled the defence well to thwart them. Foden also played an important role as he did not give Paulinho much space. It was clear that Cooper had a plan to stop the Brazilians in the midfield and his wards did that quite convincingly. It was heartbreak for the boys from Brazil. May be, they were hoping to bounce back in a fashion similar to the quarter final match. Before the tie, England coach Cooper said that there was nothing to fear. And on Wednesday, it is the fearless brand of play that worked wonders. Under pressure, Brazil failed to take things in their stride. Rather, they went in for a meek submission. Though Brazil tried pacing up their attack, it was simply not their day.