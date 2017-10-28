Bond with Martina will remain very special: Leander

Martina Hingis & Leander Paes after winning the French Open in 2016, their last title together Calcutta: Leander Paes, who is busy on the Tour in Europe, turned somewhat emotional while reacting to Martina Hingis’s “definite” retirement from competitive tennis. The 37-year-old Swiss had quit twice earlier too, but insisted this retirement will be for good. “Definite,” is how it was specifically put. “I think now it’s definite. It’s different because, earlier, I’d walked away thinking I might come back,” Martina informed the media in Singapore. “Martina has been a true champion of our sport and, personally, it has been an absolute delight to have won all four Grand Slams with her and, indeed, to have completed the career Slam as a mixed doubles team,” Leander told The Telegraph around 11.00 pm on Friday. Leander was in transit when he returned a call from this newspaper. “We won the four Grand Slams in a space of 16 months, which would be considered quite remarkable. As an achievement on the biggest stage, it’s huge... “The successes apart, Martina has been a very dear friend and the bond between us will always stay very special...

“We do have plenty of respect and admiration for each other,” Leander added. As it was time to board the next flight, Leander could offer just one more comment: “Retirements are very personal decisions.” After completing the career Grand Slam as a team, Leander had this to say: “Martina’s support is unconditional for me and mine for her. Whatever the situation, she helps find solutions. We’re able to create magic.” Incidentally, the 2016 French Open mixed doubles win remains Leander’s last Grand Slam title. For the Leander-Martina pair, all the other three Grand Slam wins — the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open — had come in 2015. Leander is 44 and has been on the Tour for all of 26 years. Besides 18 Grand Slams (doubles and mixed doubles), Leander is a bronze medallist in the Olympics. The medal came in the 1996 Games, in Atlanta. Obviously, Leander has nothing left to prove, but is still driven by the desire to reinvent. Clearly, pushing himself comes fairly easy to Leander, whose roots are in this city. Interacting with this Reporter last month, Leander said: “I’m not playing to prove a point. The passion for tennis is intact and I love what goes with being a professional.” A quintessential pro’s talk that.